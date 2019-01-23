Planned Parenthood: Over 11K More Abortions Last Year, $1.67B in Revenue

Planned Parenthood’s Newly Released Annual Report States The Organization Performed 11,373 More Abortions In The Year 2017-2018 Than The Previous Year, And It Also Took In $1.67 Billion In Revenue.

The nation’s largest abortion provider says it performed 332,757 abortions in the past year — 11,373 more than the 321,384 the group performed in the year of 2016-2017. The number of abortions performed contrasts sharply with the number of adoption referrals — 2,831.

Planned Parenthood also appears to be going against the tide of the nation when it comes to abortions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report in November that revealed the number of abortions in the United States has reached its lowest level since the Supreme Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade in 1973. However, the number of abortions Planned Parenthood performs has increased

In contrast to the 332,757 abortions performed last year, Planned Parenthood states it performed only 216,722 “well-woman exams,” significantly fewer for an organization that claims to be primarily a woman’s healthcare provider. – READ MORE