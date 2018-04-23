Planned Parenthood head: Trump administration ‘worst for women’ in my lifetime (VIDEO)

“This administration is the worst for women that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards tells @VanJones68, describing a “disappointing” meeting with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner #VanJonesShow https://t.co/1LHawAVlGB https://t.co/Y8dOyvwJnx — CNN (@CNN) April 21, 2018

Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards says the Trump administration has the worst track record on women’s issues she’s seen in her entire life.

In an interview with CNN’s Van Jones which aired Saturday, Richards implored White House adviser Ivanka Trump to do “pretty much anything” to effect change in White House policy.

“What would you say to her, as a strong woman leader to a strong Republican woman leader, that she should be doing that she’s not doing right now in the White House?” Jones asked.

“Well, I mean, pretty much anything. I feel like right now, she’s the daughter of the president but putting that aside she is actually one of the highest-ranking women in the White House, and federal employees. My understanding is that her portfolio is ‘women,’ ” Richards said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1