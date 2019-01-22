Planned Parenthood Had A Banner Year, Performed Most Abortions Since 2011

Planned Parenthood had one of its best years on record, according to its own annual report released recently, performing more abortions in 2018 than in any year since 2011.

National Review reports that Planned Parenthood’s annual report on its 2017-2018 financial health dropped over the weekend. And although the organization’s fiscal health seems just fine, it’s had a remarkable year contributing to the death of unborn children.

According to NR’s Alexandra DeSanctis, “[T]he new report indicates that Planned Parenthood’s provision of abortion increased by more than 11,000 last year, from 321,348 in 2016–17 to 332,757 this past year. That’s also the highest number of abortions that Planned Parenthood clinics have performed in any year since 2011–12.” That represents, she says, between one-third and one-half of all abortions performed in the United States, making Planned Parenthood easily the nation’s foremost abortion provider.

And despite Planned Parenthood’s aggressive campaign to convince Americans that it does more than just perform abortions, DeSanctis says that almost every other aspect of Planned Parenthood’s “health care” has taken a downward turn. “Provision of contraception decreased by 80,000, cancer screenings by 45,000, and other ‘women’s health services’ such as well-woman exams and prenatal services decreased by 13,000.”

The organization says there was an increase in their “STI testing and treatment” programs.

Also on the downward swing? Planned Parenthood’s adoption referral services. According to the annual report, Planned Parenthood referred only around 3,000 women to adoption agencies last year, down 25% — or 1,000 women — from the previous fiscal year. That’s a steep decline, and as DeSanctis points out, means that Planned Parenthood does 118 abortions for every woman they refer to an adoption agency.- READ MORE