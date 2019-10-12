Planned Parenthood Doctor Admits In Court: Strong Demand For Aborted Babies’ Livers, Kidneys, Intestines

A Planned Parenthood doctor has revealed that there is a strong demand for aborted babies’ livers and kidneys from organizations that harvest the bodies provided by the abortion giant.

Dr. Thomas Moran was giving evidence in a lawsuit the organization has filed against David Daleiden and his colleagues over undercover videos that show Planned Parenthood senior executives negotiate over the sale of body parts from abortions.

Moran agreed that he told Daleiden there was a demand for babies’ livers in the work he did for Planned Parenthood.

“I believe that was in reference to the tissue procurement company that was currently associated with Planned Parenthood,” he told the court, referencing ABR, an existing organ and tissue buying and selling company.

Moran agreed that “as a result of abortions that would be performed there, including abortions [he] did, they would sometimes place a demand for certain organs, including livers.” – READ MORE