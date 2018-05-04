Planned Parenthood Disaster: Iowa will ban nearly all abortions, after Governor signs ‘fetal heartbeat’ law

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Friday she will sign legislation prohibiting nearly all abortions in Iowa after a fetal heartbeat is detected, making it the most restrictive abortion ban in the nation.

She will sign Senate File 359 at a 3 p.m. news conference. Security is being tightened at the Iowa Capitol in advance of the signing and several troopers were seen this afternoon outside Reynolds’ formal office.

The bill received final approval from the Iowa Senate on a divided vote early Wednesday morning. The House passed the legislation Tuesday night.

The law, which goes into effect on July 1 if not stopped by courts, will require physicians to conduct an abdominal ultrasound to test for a fetal heartbeat on any woman seeking an abortion. If a heartbeat is detected, a physician cannot perform an abortion. Experts said a fetal heartbeat can be detected about six weeks into a pregnancy and often before a woman realizes she’s pregnant.

Planned Parenthood for the Heartland, which is Iowa’s largest provider of abortions, announced earlier Friday it would file a lawsuit if Reynolds signed the legislation.

