Planned Parenthood Advocates Burn American Flag to Protest Pro-Life Legislation

Activists with the Tennessee chapter of Planned Parenthood burned the American flag and placed it in a garbage can in a video posted to social media.

“Gov. Bill Lee has disrespected our constitution and practically lit the flag on fire by banning abortion,” the chapter wrote on Twitter. “But we won’t stop until we live in a new America that respects the rights of pregnant people. Full stop.”

The protesters lit the flag on fire before placing it in a garbage can and extinguishing the fire. “Do not despair. From destruction comes creation. Let us invoke a new world from these ashes,” a woman dressed as Lady Liberty said. She then led a chant of, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now.” – READ MORE

