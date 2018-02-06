Planets in galaxies beyond Milky Way spotted for first time

For the first time, scientists have discovered planets in galaxies beyond the Milky Way.

Using data from NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory, a team of astrophysicists from the University of Oklahoma identified the extragalactic planets about 3.8 billion light years away. The space observatory helped scientists find about 2,000 objects with comparable mass to the Moon and Jupiter.

A light year, which measures distance in space, equals 6 trillion miles.

The Oklahoma University team used a technique called microlensing, which identifies the gravitational signature of planets orbiting extremely distant stars.

“We are very excited about this discovery. This is the first time anyone has discovered planets outside our galaxy,” said Oklahoma University professor Xinyu Dai, in a statement. “These small planets are the best candidate for the signature we observed in this study using the microlensing technique. We analyzed the high frequency of the signature by modeling the data to determine the mass.” – READ MORE

China is building a mega-laser that’s so powerful it could literally tear space apart.

Physicists in Shanghai are constructing what they call a ‘Station of Extreme Light’, which could be operational as soon as 2023.

The end goal is to create a laser so powerful it can produce 100-petawatt laser pulses –that’s 100 million billion watts.

For context, that’s 10,000 times the power of all the world’s electrical grids combined.

These ludicrously powerful pulses could be targeted at incredible precise spots measuring just three micrometers across – that’s 2000 times less than the thickness of a standard pencil.

This means the researchers could achieve a laser intensity 10 trillion trillion times greater than the sunlight striking earth. – READ MORE