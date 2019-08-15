Plane Crashes with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife on board

According to multiple reports, the private plane of former NASCAR Cup Series star turned NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, catching fire in a dramatic sight.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports and Earnhardt’s sister, confirmed that the plane’s occupants were Earnhardt, his wife Amy, and daughter Isla as well as two pilots.

Separate reports also state that the family dog was on-board the plane.

This story is developing.

