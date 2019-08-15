Plane Crashes with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife on board

According to multiple reports, the private plane of former NASCAR Cup Series star turned NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashed off the end of the runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee, catching fire in a dramatic sight.

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner of JR Motorsports and Earnhardt’s sister, confirmed that the plane’s occupants were Earnhardt, his wife Amy, and daughter Isla as well as two pilots.

Separate reports also state that the family dog was on-board the plane.

This story is developing.

UPDATE: CCSO says this was Dale Earnhardt Junior’s plane. He was taken to the hospital. Unsure of condition. https://t.co/xzNtUSJg5q — Justin Soto WJHL (@JustinWJHL) August 15, 2019

BREAKING: The plane that went off the runway in Elizabethton has an N number of N8JR which is registered to JRM- Junior Motorsports. Pics from Dale Campbell. We have confirmed Dale and Amy were on the plane but got off safely. pic.twitter.com/jVLeOLIq7I — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) August 15, 2019

READ MORE: