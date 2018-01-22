True Pundit

To Placate Whining Dems, Partisan PA Supreme Court Rules Congressional Map is Partisan, Unconstitutional

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday ruled that the state’s congressional map is the result of gerrymandering, to the point that it violates the state constitution.

The court ordered that the state must draw a new congressional map ahead of the 2018 midterms, according to multiple reports. The decision is a major victory for Democrats, who argued the map had been gerrymandered to benefit Republicans.

Republicans redrew the state’s map in 2011. The state’s general assembly must submit a new map to the governor for consideration by Feb. 9, according to the court order.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf then has until Feb. 15 to submit a plan to the court.

Share: