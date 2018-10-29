Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter Charged, DOJ May Seek Death Penalty

Law enforcement officials have released further details about a man who killed eleven people and wounded six more in what authorities believe is the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history.

The shooter opened fire inside the Tree of Life Synagogue Saturday, shouting “all Jews must die,” and blamed innocent synagogue worshippers for “committing genocide to his people.”

Pittsburgh prosecutors have already charged the shooter with “11 counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation;” Federal prosecutors added an additional 26 charges including weapons offenses, incitement to violence, federal firearm offenses, and U.S. civil rights violations.

“The actions of [the shooter] represent the worst of humanity. We are dedicating the entire resources of my office to this federal hate crime investigation and prosecution,” the U.S. Attorney for Pennsylvania told reporters in a press conference Saturday night.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also announced Sunday that the federal government may seek the death penalty against the shooter. – READ MORE