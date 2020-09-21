Pittsburgh Steelers captain Maurkice Pouncey wears name of slain police officer on helmet

Pittsburgh Steelers center and co-captain Maurkice Pouncey said earlier this week that he was “unaware of the whole story” about the teen that the team was honoring. Pouncey said, “Moving forward, I will make my own decision about what to wear on the back of my helmet.” For Sunday’s Steelers game, Pouncey made his decision to pay tribute to a fallen police officer.

The Steelers announced that the team would honor Antwon Rose Jr., a Pittsburgh teen who was shot and killed by a police officer minutes after he was pulled over in a car that was reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting of two men. Steelers players will have the name “Antwon Rose Jr.” on the back of their helmets.

Pouncey, who wore Rose’s name on his helmet in the Week 1 game before learning about possible involvement in a drive-by shooting, wore the name “Eric Kelly” on his helmet this week.

Maurkice Pouncey honors fallen police officer Eric Kelly for Steelers game against Broncos

Erick Kelly is one of three police officers who were killed and two others who were injured in a 2009 standoff in the Stanton Heights neighborhood of Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh police officers responded to a domestic violence call, where a heavily armed 22-year-old man, who was reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest, fired at the cops from a barricaded house. – READ MORE

