Pittsburgh City Council Seeks Ban on AR-15s, BB Guns, Starter Pistols

The Pittsburgh City Council Is Pushing A Ban On Ar-15s And Other Commonly-owned Semiautomatic Rifles, As Well Bb Guns And Starter Pistols.

The ban would prohibit the possession of some weapons, while limiting the possession of other weapons to one’s own land and/or residence.

Regarding “assault weapons,” the City Council says, “It shall be unlawful to manufacture, sell, purchase, transport, carry, store, or otherwise hold in one’s possession within the City of Pittsburgh an assault weapon.”

They define “assault weapons” as weapons that run the gamut between full-auto to semiautomatic. In other words, a machine gun with select-fire switch is an “assault weapon” and an AR-15–which fires one round per trigger pull–is an “assault weapon” too. – READ MORE