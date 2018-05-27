PISSED: SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Says ‘Don’t Wish Me A Happy Memorial Day’

Robert O’Neill is a former Navy SEAL best known as the man who killed Osama bin Laden. As a SEAL, America’s top special forces unit, O’Neill participated in more than 400 combat missions across four different theaters of war.

But O’Neill doesn’t exactly celebrate Memorial Day.

In an op-ed piece for Fox News, O’Neill writes, “Don’t wish me a happy Memorial Day. There is nothing happy about the loss of the brave men and women of our armed forces who died in combat defending America. Memorial Day is not a celebration.”

“Another Memorial Day brings with it a whole lot more than the start of summer. Since last Memorial Day, grass is now growing above the final resting places of many young men and women whose lives were taken too soon while defending our country in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other far-off places many Americans have rarely heard of.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1