WATCH: Pissed Off Parents Tear Into ‘Near-Silent’ School Board After Students Are Suspended for Gun Photo

Parents packed into the Lacey Board of Education meeting in Lacey Township, New Jersey, on Monday to confront board members after three high school students were given multiple days of in-school suspensions for taking a photo of themselves at a gun range.

The school board was “near-silent” as angry parents grilled them about the district’s gun policy and whether it violates students’ civil rights, Jersey Shore Online reported.

The Lacey Township School District had a policy in place that stated “any student who is reported to be in possession of a weapon of any type for any reason or purpose whether on or off school grounds” is subject to up to a one-year suspension and other penalties.

Parent Frank Horvath told the board he wanted them to “admit that they made an error and they’ve done something they shouldn’t have.“ He also called on them to ”apologize for that error“ and ”make a statement that they are going to aspire to no longer violate the Supreme Court decision or the constitutional rights of the parents or the children.” – READ MORE

