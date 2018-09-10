Pirro to Obama: ‘Your Lies, Your Policies and Your Divisiveness’ Are Why Trump Is President

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted former President Barack Obama for criticizing President Trump and the Republican Party during a speech on Friday.

She said that the reason America has an “outsider business man” president like Trump is, in fact, because of Obama.

Obama’s speech marked his return to the campaign trail in an effort to rally Democrats ahead of November’s midterm elections.

“The only reason that we have an outsider business man president is because of you,” Pirro said of Obama. “Your lies, your policies, and your divisiveness. … You, Barack. You elected Donald Trump.”

During his speech Friday, Obama warned that there are "dire" consequences to staying on the political sidelines, adding that "powerful and privileged" people want to "keep us angry."

Barack Obama was supposed to be campaigning for Congressional candidates in California on Saturday, but that wouldn’t stop him from talking about himself.

All told, Obama referred to himself at least 63 times during his 23-minute speech. That’s an average of once every 23 seconds.

Responding to chants of “Yes We Can,” Obama referred to himself 8 times in the first minute.

"It is good to be back in California. It is good to be back. I love you, too!" Obama said.