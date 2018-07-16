True Pundit

Pirro on ‘Unapologetic’ Peter Strzok: He’s the ‘Personification of the Deep State’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted FBI agent Peter Strzok, who last week testified before GOP lawmakers regarding his alleged bias against President Trump.

“Peter Strzok, the personification of the righteous left … was a composite of pompous, arrogant, indignant, sarcastic, smug, condescending, defiant and unapologetic,” Pirro said of his hearing.

Pirro also said that Strzok is “also the personification of the deep state itself, where fascism rules.”

Strzok’s hearing was stunning, Judge Jeanine said, adding that the text exchanges Strzok had with attorney Lisa Page betray his denial of bias.READ MORE

 

