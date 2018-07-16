Pirro on ‘Unapologetic’ Peter Strzok: He’s the ‘Personification of the Deep State’ (VIDEO)

In her Opening Statement, Judge Jeanine Pirro blasted FBI agent Peter Strzok, who last week testified before GOP lawmakers regarding his alleged bias against President Trump.

“Peter Strzok, the personification of the righteous left … was a composite of pompous, arrogant, indignant, sarcastic, smug, condescending, defiant and unapologetic,” Pirro said of his hearing.

Pirro also said that Strzok is “also the personification of the deep state itself, where fascism rules.”

Strzok’s hearing was stunning, Judge Jeanine said, adding that the text exchanges Strzok had with attorney Lisa Page betray his denial of bias.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1