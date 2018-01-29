Pirro: ‘Citizenship Is a Privilege’ — ‘We Don’t Grant It to People Because They Think They Deserve It’ (VIDEO)

.@JudgeJeanine: “Citizenship is a privilege. We don’t grant it to people because they think they deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/MvtszhQeab — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2018

During her Saturday opening statement for Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Jeanine Pirro responded to people who have denounced President Donald Trump’s offer of amnesty to 1.8 million illegal immigrants in exchange for a border wall at the United States-Mexican border. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Saturday in her Fox News Channel “Justice” opening statement, Jeanine Pirro blasted Hollywood over its hatred of President Donald Trump and his transparency, saying Hollywood would rather “obstruct and resist” the president and put the country in danger. – READ MORE

Judge Jeanine Pirro, who last week called for a “cleansing” of the FBI and DOJ, stood by her comments and her belief that there is a “criminal cabal… who think they know better than we who our president should be.”

She briefly responded to being mocked by Stephen Colbert before acknowledging she’s doubling down, addressing the anti-Trump FBI texts and Peter Strzok‘s involvement in the Hillary Clinton investigation.

Pirro reiterated there was a group of “lawless individuals” who tried to take the decision of who gets to be president away from the American people, and when that failed, they “conspired… to bring down his presidency and his family as well.” – READ MORE