Pirro on Calls to Fire Gen John Kelly Over Rob Porter: ‘Find Another Scapegoat’ (VIDEO)

Saturday, Fox News Channel “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro reacted to the calls for White House chief of staff John Kelly over his handling of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter amid domestic abuse accusations.

Pirro said anyone trying to blame Kelly because of their hatred of Trump needs to “find another scapegoat.” – READ MORE

She said Comey lied to the American people and should have been fired long before President Donald Trump fired him.

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Jeanine Pirro, host of network weekend program “Justice,” told Sean Hannity she believed former FBI Director James Comey should be the target of an active criminal investigation.

“Comey needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation, I’ve said that a million times,” she said. “Comey lied to the American people. Comey should’ve been fired the day after he decided that he was ‘the Attorney General.’”

.@JudgeJeanine: “Comey needs to be the target of an active criminal investigation, I’ve said that a million times…Comey should’ve been fired the day after he decided that he was the ‘Attorney General’.” pic.twitter.com/6Ktgt2OKWy — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 8, 2018

[give_form id=”79809″]

READ MORE: