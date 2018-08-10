‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Star Accused of Inappropriately Touching Actress

The actress at the center of Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush’s defamation suit against a Sydney newspaper alleged he touched her breast and lower back during a Shakespeare production three years ago, documents presented in court said Thursday.

The 67-year-old Australian actor is suing The Daily Telegraph in the Federal Court over articles in December that reported Sydney Theatre Company had received a complaint of “inappropriate behavior” against Rush during a production of “King Lear” in 2015.

The company said the actress who complained had requested anonymity and had not wanted Rush informed.

That actress was later identified as Eryn Jean Norvill, who played Cordelia, the youngest daughter of King Lear, played by Rush.

Lawyers told the court on Thursday that Norvill had agreed to provide the newspaper with a sworn statement detailing her allegations last month.

Justice Michael Wigney was told on Thursday that the newspaper would use Norvill’s statement in its defense against the defamation suit, which is to be tried by a jury in October. – READ MORE

Academy Award-nominated Filmmaker Lexi Alexander Is Asking Why Hollywood Is Fixated On Cracking Pedophilia Jokes After Disney Fired Guardians Of The Galaxy Director James Gunn Over A Years-long History Of Kidding About Molesting Children.

Alexander, director of Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone, took to Twitter Monday asking if it was “normal” that high profile Hollywood figures “love” to tell jokes about pedophilia.

“You know…I get that the ‘alt-right’ is going after Hollywood…but is it normal to have that many high profile people within one industry who love to make jokes about pedophilia?” Alexander asked. “An estimated 25% of girls and 16% of boys experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. LOL ?”

Lexi Alexander deleted her Twitter account after expressing concern about Hollywood’s habit of telling child sex jokes, citing distress she is currently experiencing. The move also follows Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon deleting his Twitter account over the weekend due to a fake baby rape video featuring him resurfaced on social media.- READ MORE

