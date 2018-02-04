Pink Is Scheduled to Sing National Anthem at Super Bowl, But Now Entire Performance Is in Jeopardy

The national anthem has become a highly controversial topic after hundreds of NFL players protested in retaliation to President Donald Trump’s criticism of those who choose to disrespect the flag. The Super Bowl reignited the fire behind the controversy when the NFL rejected a veteran group’s ad for being too political when it was simply a video urging Americans to stand.

Pink is scheduled to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the Super Bowl on Sunday, but she just announced that she has the flu. In an Instagram post, the singer explained:

Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek.

TMZ spoke to sources who stated that Pink had a “really rough time making it through her rehearsal Thursday night.” The rehearsal reportedly did not go well at all, and many were uncomfortable with it once it was over. – READ MORE

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. Marine Corps will air an ad during the Super Bowl, using an online-only spot Sunday to target a young, tough, tech-savvy audience for potential recruits looking for a challenge.

The high-powered, battle-heavy, 30-second ad shows Marines deploying from ships in amphibious vehicles, dropping bombs from aircraft and hurling a shoulder-launched drone into the air.

“It’s not just the ships, the armor or the aircraft. It’s something more. It’s the will to fight and determination to win found inside each and every Marine that answers a nation’s call,” the announcer says, as the camera follows a squad of Marines storming off helicopters into a mock firefight while explosions erupt around them.

The goal, said Maj. Gen. Paul Kennedy, head of the Marine Corps Recruiting Command, is to reach young men and women who have faced and conquered challenges in their life, probably played physical sports such as wrestling or rugby, and have a bit of that fighting spirit.

Network television viewers of the game won’t see the Marine spot. But those watching through online streaming services — which charge a fraction of the advertising price — will see it twice. – READ MORE

The political fallout from the 2017 anthem protests may even affect this year’s Super Bowl.

According to results from a Seton Hall University survey, the once sure-fire ratings success that is the Super Bowl has found itself on shaky ground. During the NFL regular season, TV ratings fell by 10% on average, and it appears that the Super Bowl will not escape a similar fate.

The survey conducted by Seton Hall, which polled 706 Americans across the country, showed that among those who identify as NFL fans, 16% replied they will not be watching the big game this year. The poll has a 3.8% margin of error.

Though the poll did not ask people their reasons for not watching, the political controversies surrounding players kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality cannot be overlooked. – READ MORE