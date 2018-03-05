Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing during storm

WASHINGTON – A pilot’s report after landing in Washington D.C. during severe turbulence from a storm buffeting the East Coast pretty much sums it up.

“Very bumpy on descent,” the pilot wrote. “Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up.”

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

The plane’s stomach-churning motion didn’t just sicken the passengers.

“Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” according to the report. An airline official said the pilot was flying United Express Flight 3833 from Charlotte, according to The Washington Post.

