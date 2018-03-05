True Pundit

Business

Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing during storm

Posted on by
Share:

WASHINGTON – A pilot’s report after landing in Washington D.C. during severe turbulence from a storm buffeting the East Coast pretty much sums it up.

“Very bumpy on descent,” the pilot wrote. “Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up.”

The plane’s stomach-churning motion didn’t just sicken the passengers.

“Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” according to the report. An airline official said the pilot was flying United Express Flight 3833 from Charlotte, according to The Washington Post.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing during storm
Pilot reports that ‘pretty much everyone’ threw up while landing during storm

WASHINGTON – A pilot's report after landing in Washington D.C. during severe turbulence from a storm buffeting the East Coast pretty much sums it up. "Very bumpy on descent," the pilot wrote. "Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up." The plane's stomach-churning motion didn't just sicken the passengers.
fox13now.com fox13now.com

 

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: