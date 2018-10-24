Piers Morgan: Trump Poised To Deliver ‘The Biggest Knockout Punch Of His Presidency’

Former CNN host Piers Morgan has a hard message for Democrats just two weeks out from the crucial midterms: “Trump’s kicking your a**.” If things continue to trend as recent polls are indicating, Morgan predicts, Trump is about to deliver “the biggest knockout punch of his presidency.”

In an op-ed for the Daily Mail Monday, Morgan declares what Democrats refuse to admit, that “President Trump is winning.”

“There is simply no other way to fairly interpret the fact that he’s just hit a new high in his approval rating,” says Morgan. “Even better for Trump, he’s officially more popular than his predecessor Barack Obama was at the exact same stage of his first tenure as President.”

Citing a new NBC/Wall Street Journal poll that found Trump at a poll-high 47% — 2-points better than Obama at the same point in his presidency — Morgan remarks, “Given all the fire, brimstone and perpetual outrage about Trump since he won the White House, this is a truly remarkable state of affairs.”

Morgan predicts that American liberals will respond to the poll in their characteristic “fury” and demeaning statements about his supporters. “All of which will be music to the ears of Trump, a man who absolutely revels in liberal hysteria because he knows it works for him, as this new poll proves,” says Morgan. – READ MORE