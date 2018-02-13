Piers Morgan Says Omarosa Offered Him Sex, Called Him Homophobic Slur While on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Piers Morgan came out swinging against his former “Celebrity Apprentice” colleague Omarosa Manigault, saying that she offered him sex during their time on the reality series, then hurled a homophobic slur at him when he passed on her offer.

The British media personality held little back in his assessment of Omarosa, calling her “a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.”

Morgan wrote that Manigault made her offer while they were taping the first season of “Celebrity Apprentice,” as they awaited details of their first challenge.

“Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously, ‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show — we get it on together. Happens all the time on ‘Apprentice.’ Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it,’” Morgan wrote.

“I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed,” Morgan continued. “‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’” – READ MORE

CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Nia-Malika Henderson expressed their feelings about Omarosa Manigault’s return to reality TV and said she is only interested in attention.

“This is what Omarosa is brilliant about, right? Making good TV, reinventing herself, being relevant in whatever way she needs to be,” Henderson said Thursday on “CNN Newsroom.” “She jumped on the reality show band wagon early on with Donald Trump and jumped off the Hillary Clinton band wagon and on to the Donald Trump band wagon in the context of 2016. Here she is, reinventing herself and seeming to jump off the Donald Trump band wagon and making herself a kind of relevant and interesting to watch.” – READ MORE

White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah’s threw a major diss at Omarosa Manigault during his first ever press briefing.

Omarosa was fired from her role in the Trump administration in December and was allegedly “physically dragged” out of the White House. “The Apprentice” star returned to reality television, taking a role on Celebrity Big Brother where she said she was “haunted” by Trump’s tweets while serving in his administration and asserted things would not be “okay.”- READ MORE