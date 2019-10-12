Piers Morgan rips into ‘hypocritical’ climate activist and her ‘own carbon footprint’ issues: ‘Why don’t you practice what you preach? (VIDEO)

British television host Piers Morgan earlier this week blasted a climate activism leader as a hypocrite for not reducing her “own carbon footprint” while telling others to do so.

The “Good Morning Britain” host targeted Skeena Rathor, co-founder of Extinction Rebellion — a radical, left-wing outfit that’s been staging demonstrations in the U.K. to force attention on climate change.

Morgan began by asking Rathor how she got to the studio — to which she replied that the station sent a car to pick her up. – READ MORE