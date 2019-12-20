Piers Morgan Mocks Dems On Impeachment: ‘Trump’s Laughing All The Way To Reelection’

On Wednesday, Piers Morgan, disgusted by the partisan impeachment House Democrats pushed through against President Trump, declared that Democrats had made a giant mistake, concluding, “Trump’s laughing all the way to reelection.”

Morgan began by citing The Washington Post’s Congress reporter and CNN political analyst Rachael Bade tweeting a picture of herself with her colleagues captioned, “Merry Impeachmas from the WAPO team!” Morgan commented, “Of course, all it did was confirm what has been self-evident since the day Trump won the 2016 Election: most of America’s mainstream (media) hates him and is absolutely thrilled to see him impeached.”

The he turned to the Democrats, writing, “So, of course, are the Democrats, which was obvious when they exploded into raucous cheering in the House of Representatives as their leader Nancy Pelosi solemnly announced Trump’s fate – before she frantically silenced them like a crazed kindergarten teacher.”

Noting Pelosi “was dressed in funereal black and bore a face of unrelenting gravity – with a slash of blood-red lipstick,” but that she had said that impeaching Trump brought her no pleasure, Morgan snapped, “Oh pur-lease…. spare me this pious, disingenuous nonsense. The truth is that she and her party have been plotting this since Trump set foot in the White House. They couldn’t beat him at the ballot box in 2016 and fear they won’t be able to beat him at the ballot box in 2020.So, they’ve concluded impeachment may be their only route to stop him.”

(…)

Morgan stated, “The bottom line is that for many Americans, this is a hard-to-understand scandal involving something that didn’t happen involving a leader they’ve never heard of in a country they know little about. That’s why the latest polls show plunging support for impeachment. That’s why the Democrats don’t have a cat in hell’s chance of it succeeding. That’s why Nancy Pelosi will need to keep that black dress and mournful face for next November. And that’s why Trump’s laughing all the way to re-election.” – READ MORE