Piers Morgan Blisters AOC: ‘Annoying Overhyped Charlatan’

On Friday, Piers Morgan unleashed a nearly 1,500-word blistering attack on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), saying her ubiquitous initials AOC stand for “Annoying Overhyped Charlatan.”

Morgan began by noting that outside Ocasio-Cortez’s office, a prolific number of post-it notes praising her have been stuck to a plaque. Morgan noted ironically, “We know about these post-it notes because in recent days Ms Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly tweeted about them to her 2.6 million Twitter followers. ‘I’ll keep these up as long as they stick,’ she declared, ecstatically.”

(…)

He continued, “Previously, the Post has exposed Ms ‘we have to make sure we get our facts straight’ AOC for lying on the record about unemployment numbers, ICE bed quotas, America’s upper-middle class not existing, Medicare costs, and Affordable Care Act payment systems. So when she bangs on self-righteously about the importance of facts, it’s worth noting that barely anything that comes out of her mouth seems to actually be factual.”

Piers Morgan Labels Trump will be licking his lips with unconfined joy that the Democrats' noisiest media-dominating new star is a fork-tongued, hypocritical, cocky, extremely "woke" hard-core socialist. Frankly, he couldn't script a better figurehead for his rivals as he battles re-election. AOC's post-it note fans think her acronym stands for: "Amazing Outstanding Champion." I would put it another way: "Annoying Overhyped Charlatan."