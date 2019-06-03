Piers Morgan blasts ‘disrespectful’ British anti-Trump protesters: ‘When we needed the Americans in World War II, they were there for us’

Piers Morgan, former CNN host and current “Good Morning Britain” anchor, blasted protesters demonstrating President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.K.

Trump arrived in England Monday for a state visit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You can read more about the visit here.

During Monday’s broadcast of “Good Morning Britain,” Morgan spoke out against the hundreds of thousands of protesters across London, calling them “disrespectful” and the protests unnecessary.

“I think, actually, indeed, they … are a little bit disrespectful to be waving baby balloons all around the place at the President of the United States,” he explained. “When we needed the Americans in World War II, they were there for us.” – READ MORE