Piers Morgan bashes Ocasio-Cortez for her lack of interest in Easter terror attacks on Christians

Piers Morgan pointed out a curiosity about the difference between the attention Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) paid to terror attacks that targeted Muslims versus that which targeted Christians.

Twitter-obsessed @AOC posted 14 times about the terror attack on Muslims in New Zealand, but has posted nothing about the terror attack on Christians by Muslim extremists in Sri Lanka,” Morgan noted.

Twitter-obsessed @AOC posted 14 times about the terror attack on Muslims in New Zealand, but has posted nothing about the terror attack on Christians by Muslim extremists in Sri Lanka.

Very odd. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 23, 2019

“Very odd,” he concluded.



He was referring to a series of horrific bombings on the Christian religious day of observance for Easter that killed at least 321 at last count, and injured hundreds more. – READ MORE