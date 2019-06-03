PICTURES: Her Majesty Smiles as Trump Meets British Royals During State Visit

Queen Elizabeth II has welcomed U.S. President Donald J Trump to Buckingham Palace to inspect the royal guards.

The U.S. President and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, were flown to the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Marine One, landing on the West Lawn, where they were met by Prince Charles.

They party was also honoured by two 41-gun salutes fired simultaneously in Green Park, by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, and at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company.