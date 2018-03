Pickle juice slushes are coming to Sonic

(Meredith) — Sonic Drive-In is rolling out a new summer slush that may lean on the sour side.

Food & Wine reported that the fast-food chain is releasing a special pickle juice slush nationwide this June.

The article described the new flavor as sweet, salty and mixed up with a dye that can turn your tongue green. – READ MORE

