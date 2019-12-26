PI firm claims Hunter Biden is subject of criminal probes, says whistleblower was on secret Ukraine flight

Hunter Biden, the 49-year-old son of former Vice President Joe Biden, has been dodging discovery requests in connection with a paternity case in Arkansas, and is “the subject of more than one criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme,” a private investigation firm claimed this week in a bizarre court filing.

In addition, the Florida-based D&A Investigations told Fox News that its investigators have found that the intelligence community whistleblower at the center of the Democrats’ impeachment effort against President Trump accompanied Joe Biden when he traveled to Ukraine in early 2016 and, by his own admission, pressured the country’s government to fire its top prosecutor by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid.

The whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid, did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment on D&A’s claims, which Fox News has not independently verified. Zaid has previously acknowledged that the whistleblower had “contact” with presidential candidates of both parties, amid reports that he had a “professional working relationship” with one of the Democratic presidential contenders.

On the same day that D&A filed its “Notice of Fraud and Counterfeiting and Production of Evidence,” which was first reported by The New York Post and The Daily Mail and obtained by Fox News, Lunden Alexis Roberts — a woman who claims Hunter Biden got her pregnant — authored her own motion seeking “primary physical and legal custody” of the child. Roberts also demanded attorneys’ fees and a hearing concerning visitation rights.

The court in Independence County, Ark. quickly struck the D&A filing, which was made in a bid to support Roberts’ case as an “intervening party.” The court said D&A’s filing had violated state procedural rules which require that intervening parties raise a claim that shares a “question of law or fact in common” with the existing case.

The firm told Fox News on Tuesday to expect an additional filing soon, and hinted that more incriminating details concerning Hunter Biden’s business dealings would soon come to light. – READ MORE