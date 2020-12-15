PHOTOS: Trump Supporters Chased Out Of Black Lives Matter Plaza During Chaotic Demonstrations In Washington, DC

A group participating in a pro-President Donald Trump march were chased out of Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. by counter-protesters Saturday afternoon, with some incidents requiring intervention from the police.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers kept the counter-protesters and demonstrators participating in the pro-Trump march away from each other for the most part, though a few Trump supporters passing through Black Lives Matter Plaza were harassed by protesters.

Members of the Proud Boys and the AP III, also known as three percenters, marched along with other the pro-Trump demonstrators.

Thousands of Trump supporters attended the “Million MAGA March” last month, NPR reported. Few wore masks or practiced social distancing.

Multiple protesters were sprayed with a chemical substance they described as similar to mace by MPD officers near Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Few Trump supporters wore face coverings or practiced in social distancing Saturday afternoon.

Proud Boys members shouted “fuck Antifa” at anyone who wasn’t wearing pro-Trump clothing that passed by the Hyatt Place on K Street, where several members of the group were staying. Multiple Trump supporters congregated on the sidewalk outside the hotel, where they drank alcohol and a few smoked a substance that smelled like marijuana out of a pipe near the hotel’s boarded up revolving door.

Protesters burned MAGA hats and flags in the street of Black Lives Matter Plaza and threw fireworks at members of the Proud Boys and other Trump supporters outside the Hyatt Place hotel.