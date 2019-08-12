Photos show Jeffrey Epstein as he’s wheeled into Downtown Hospital

Paramedics frantically tried to revive convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein early Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive in his cell in downtown Manhattan, exclusive photos shot by The Post reveal.

The 66-year-old disgraced financier hanged himself in his cell in 9 South at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to multiple sources.

A call was placed to first responders around 6:30 a.m. as MCC staff tried to revive him, said the FDNY and Bureau of Prisons.

Photos of Epstein taken around 7:30 a.m. show the convicted pedophile still wearing his orange prison jumpsuit as he's wheeled on a gurney into New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital.