Photos seen in Jeffrey Epstein mansion raid apparently showed Fidel Castro, Pope John Paul II

Video from a 2005 police raid at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion showed an array of photos on display – one of which appeared to show Epstein and Pope John Paul II, with another depicting Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

It was not entirely clear whether the photos were legitimate. However, Colombian ex-President Andrés Pastrana said Epstein traveled to Cuba on Castro’s invitation, the Miami Herald reported, adding that the trip likely took place in 2003.

The video taken by police inside Epstein's Palm Beach mansion also showed the house was partially decorated with explicit photos and imagery of young women, Fox News reported Thursday.