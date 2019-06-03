PHOTOS: Melania Trump Pays Homage to London in Gucci for U.K. Trip

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage to London, England, as she departed the White House for her and President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday evening.

While strutting out of the White House to board her flight to the U.K., Mrs. Trump donned a creme silk midi dress by Gucci that features rich orange and green metropolis illustrations of London, including Big Ben — London’s iconic national timepiece.

First Lady Melania Trump walks to meet US President Donald Trump before departing the White House, in Washington, DC, on June 2, 2019. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departs the White House on June 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. The president and First Lady Melania Trump will be guests of the Queen and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The details of this Gucci dress are particularly breathtaking, with the brand's famous gold double "G" logos as the buttons juxtapositioned with the garment's intricate drawings of London double-decker buses and the British parliament. The dress retails for $4,400.


