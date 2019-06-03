PHOTOS: Melania Trump Pays Homage to London in Gucci for U.K. Trip

First Lady Melania Trump paid homage to London, England, as she departed the White House for her and President Donald Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday evening.
While strutting out of the White House to board her flight to the U.K., Mrs. Trump donned a creme silk midi dress by Gucci that features rich orange and green metropolis illustrations of London, including Big Ben — London’s iconic national timepiece.
The details of this Gucci dress are particularly breathtaking, with the brand’s famous gold double “G” logos as the buttons juxtapositioned with the garment’s intricate drawings of London double-decker buses and the British parliament. The dress retails for $4,400. – READ MORE