PHOTOS: Melania Trump Jet-Sets to Japan in Calvin Klein Postcard Charm

First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted out of Washington, D.C. for Memorial Day weekend to fly with her husband, President Trump, to Tokyo, Japan in a charming postcard dress.

On Friday, Mrs. Trump stepped out of the White House to board Air Force One in an eclectic Americana Italian silk shirt dress by Calvin Klein. This particular shirt dress was from one of Raf Simons’ last collections for the brand before announcing his departure.

It’s the quintessential high fashion travel ensemble, adorned in an array of postcards with silk so smooth that it blows in the wind as if Mrs. Trump was walking a catwalk in Saint-Tropez. The Calvin Klein was previously available for $3,900. – READ MORE