PHOTOS: Melania Trump Is Whimsical in Feather Embroidered Gown for Dinner in Tokyo

First Lady Melania Trump arrived for an evening in Tokyo, Japan, alongside President Trump in a luxuriously whimsical feather embroidered gown.

Mrs. Trump swept through the wind on Memorial Day evening to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, greeted by Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, in a pale pink J. Mendel silk chiffon gown and loosely curled hair with a side-part.

The J. Mendel gown — loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall that Mrs. Trump wore a J. Mendel chiffon gown last year in England — is designed and crafted in America and features a caftan style cape, a slit up the side, and impeccably embroidered feathers trickling down the garment. The gown previously retailed for about $4,490. – READ MORE