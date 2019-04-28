PHOTOS: Melania Trump Celebrates Her Birthday in Sky-High Christian Louboutins

First Lady Melania Trump gave a nod to Japan on her birthday in a white and red ensemble — the colors of the Japanese flag — as she welcomed the island nation’s First Lady Akie Abe to the White House.

Mrs. Trump was white hot on Friday in a cap sleeve lace sheath dress by American brand Lela Rose. The dress retails for about $1,700 and is made entirely in the United States.

As a salute to Japan, Mrs. Trump chose a pair of sky-high red metallic “So Kate” pointed stilettos by Christian Louboutin to go with the body-conscious dress. The famous Louboutin red soles nearly blended into the red carpet outside the White House as Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Abe embraced each other. – READ MORE