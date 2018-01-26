The Photos Of Marine One Landing In Davos Are Straight-Up Badass

Donald Trump departed the White House in Marine One on a quiet night in the nation’s capitol late Wednesday night. About 10 hours later he arrived in Davos, Switzerland surrounded by snow and the photos are downright incredible.

The president and many of the other world leaders have gathered in Davos for the World Economic Forum. Trump will meet with several of the leaders in attendance on Thursday before delivering a speech at the forum on Friday. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump demanded that other countries respect the United States during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“I have to say, on the United Nations, we were pretty much out in the wilderness by ourselves, the United States, and we heard every country was going to be against us,” Trump said. “And it was very interesting.”

“I said, you know, we give billions and billions of dollars to these countries, it amounts to hundreds of millions and sometimes into the billions for certain countries and they vote against us,” he continued. “And I made a very simple statement that I’m watching. I’m watching.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I’ll give you an idea. She didn’t do it under oath. – READ MORE