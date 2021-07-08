PHOTOS: John Kerry Flouts Mask Mandate at Airport

White House climate envoy John Kerry was photographed without a face mask while walking through Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning—the second time he has been snapped apparently flouting the mask mandate during air travel this year—according to photographs obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

In photos, Kerry can be seen walking through an airport body scanner without wearing a mask. The source who provided the photos said they were taken at 11:41 a.m. on Monday at Logan Airport.

Kerry previously denied that he went maskless on an American Airlines flight after a picture emerged in March, calling the image “malarkey” and claiming his mask slipped momentarily.

A spokeswoman for Logan Airport told the Free Beacon that masks are required “any time someone is inside the airport or on an aircraft,” including during security screening, in accordance with the TSA mandate.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. President Joe Biden appointed Kerry last year to serve as his special presidential envoy for climate, a cabinet-level position. – READ MORE

