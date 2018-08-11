Photos: Google Maps Capture Illegal Immigrants Entering Texas from Mexico

Granjeno, Texas — Close To Two Dozen Migrants Crossing Into Texas From Mexico Are Captured In Satellite Images Available In Google Maps.

The images were taken in an area immediately north of the Rio Grande near the Anzalduas Bridge–commonly known as Rincon Village. The area is considered a busy corridor used by the Gulf Cartel to move individuals typically from Central America into Texas.

This week, Rio Grande Valley U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Manuel Padilla revealed his agents apprehended a total of 680 migrants in one day. The individuals entered the country illegally and half of those detained were family units and unaccompanied children, Padilla stated. – READ MORE

A new bill that was introduced this week seeks to fund the border wall by fining Mexico and other nations for each illegal immigrant that enters the United States.

The “Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act” was introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on Tuesday. It seeks to fine nations $2,000 for each of their citizens that crosses our border illegally.

With 400,000 illegal immigrants being caught crossing the border annually, that is $800,000,000 per year towards the project.

The fine would be cut from their foreign aid and redirected towards funding the wall.

Additionally, the bill would impose a fee upon Americans who wire money to other countries and raise the fee for tourist’s I-94 forms from $6 to $25. – READ MORE

