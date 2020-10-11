Photos Go Viral After Showing How China Reportedly Covered Vice Presidential Debate: ‘Speaks Volumes’

Two photos went viral Wednesday night on Twitter for showing communist China reportedly censoring remarks made by Vice President Mike Pence and then resuming the video signal when Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) began talking.

Nathan VanderKlippe, Beijing correspondent for the Canadian newspaper Globe and Mail, shared two photos from the debate, writing: “China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again.”

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked – and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on. pic.twitter.com/JgV5yEq7JU — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

A short time later, VanderKlippe posted a video to Twitter, writing: “What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked – and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on.”

In the video, Harris can be seen saying, “Susan, the Trump” which is then followed by her saying, “administration’s perspective, and approach to China has resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs and America’s standing.” – READ MORE

