PHOTOS: Boy With Rare Disease Wished to Meet Mattis — His Dream Just Came True

Secretary of Defense James Mattis and a host of other top defense officials welcomed Cooper Smith and his family to the Pentagon during an unofficial event through the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Cooper has Neurofibromatosis type 1, a Pentagon spokesperson said. The disease “is a multisystem genetic disorder that is characterized by cutaneous findings, skeletal dysplasias, and by the growth of both benign and malignant nervous system tumors, most notably benign neurofibromas.”

Cooper is a big fan of the military and truly wishes he could serve, the spokesperson added. He also feels that “keeping us free is the hardest and scariest job in the world” and that military members “should be the highest-paid people in the country.” Since his mom is an Army veteran, that branch will always be his favorite. – READ MORE

