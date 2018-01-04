Photographer Behind Trump Beheading Photo Now Has a Plan to Save Kathy Griffin’s Flailing Career

Photographer Tyler Shields has a plan to save Kathy Griffin’s career, insisting that the controversial picture will be good for her career in the long run.

TMZ interviewed Shields outside of the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this week, who has seen an increase in his personal sales since the picture of Griffin holding a bloodied President Donald Trump mask came out.

“I would say that sales and everything has been way crazier since then,” he said, even though Griffin’s career is not doing so well.

Shields admitted that “right now it’s bad business for her,” but was sure that “in the long run it might be better.”

“I think that she needs to do a full-blown feature-length documentary about this whole thing,” he suggested. “I don’t make documentaries, but I think that to see her side of it and to see other people’s side of it, I think it could be crazy.” – READ MORE

