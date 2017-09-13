Photo, Video Evidence Surface of Imran Awan’s Clandestine Computer Set Up in Basement of Tenant’s Home (Video)

Video and photo evidence has surfaced that could prove Imran Awan maintained a chain of computer servers in the basement and locked garage area of an Alexandria, VA home he and wife Hina Alvi rented to a tenant.

The embattled Awan couple did not reside at the home, however, did maintain separate internet service and a router which fed into a locked internal storage area connected to the home, according to an interview with former tenant Laurel Everly who rented the home for nine months from the Awans in 2014 and 2015.

Everly has now provided photos and videos of the internet equipment in her locked garage area from that time period that Awan had installed from Cox Cable. The revelations were sparked from the latest interview in a series of Awan-themed stories gleaned from Everly by the journalism upstart CrowdSource the Truth.

CrowdSource Editor Jason Goodman said photo analysis pulled from video supplied by the former Awan tenant isolates snap shots of a network hub and modem that Awan likely used to sync to clandestine computers at the residence.

Awan and wife Hina Alvi were charged in a four-count indictment in August, charging the couple for defrauding the Congressional Federal Credit Union, making false statements and illegal money transfers to Pakistan. The Awans, along with two brothers, worked for Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and dozens of other Democratic members of Congress, performing IT work.

The FBI, who interviewed Everly about her experiences renting from Awan, did not ask any questions about Awan’s probable clandestine computer set up in her basement. In fact, Goodman said on a broadcast Tuesday night, it is likely the FBI didn’t even know about the set up.

FBI sources we spoke with, who had familiarity with the pending criminal case, said they had not uncovered any evidence that Awan was using the Alexandria home to run his own computers while renting the residence to a third party.

Goodman said he planned to forward the video and photographs to the FBI for further analysis.

Everly also detailed Awan may have been using other parts of the property she rented to warehouse more servers. Much of what Everly told the FBI about Awan includes:

Awan pumped electricity from the main house to a detached locked storage shed that used cooling towers to preserve and maintain electronic “equipment.” Everly said she paid the electricity bill for set up but was not allowed access to the unit.

Everly once reported to Awan the basement at her rented home had flooded and said the landlord panicked and showed up within minutes to check the equipment in the locked garage area.

Everly thought Awan might be using her rental of the property to implicate her or set her up for possible illegal things he was involved in.

Awan had his own key to the property and often used the house when Everly or her family members were away.

Awan did not live at the house but used the address to receive personal mail at the location, often addressed to the names of different alias’ he employed.

Awan demanded rent be paid in cash only.

Everly maintained her own internet router and cable boxes on a different floor from Verizon at the rental property, separate from the Awan set up in the basement.

Awan pressured the woman to sublet her basement to a number of Pakistani nationals who had relocated to the United States.

