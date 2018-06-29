Photo: Sign Spotted at Red Hen Reveals Their Truly Remarkable Hypocrisy

The liberal co-owner of the small restaurant known as the Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia, drew plenty of attention to herself and her establishment after she refused to serve White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family on Friday because they disagreed politically.

The incident quickly became national news as it is just the latest example of how supposedly loving and tolerant leftists are in actuality quite hateful and intolerant toward their ideological opponents on the right in the Age of Trump.

But the utter hypocrisy of the liberal co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, was shown not simply by her actions that night, but also by a sign prominently displayed in a front window of the restaurant.

The small sign bore a quote from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.: “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.”

Red Hen owner Stephanie Wilkinson is a #HYPOCRITE! She claims to Love her Enemy, even posted it for all to see, but gave Sarah the boot out of her restaurant?! #Liberals are all about equality as long as it supports their narrative! #Restaurants4Sarah pic.twitter.com/eYiqCcj6dX — Donna (@DGP603) June 24, 2018

It would appear that the Red Hen was not serving up “love” on its menu Friday night — or anything else for that matter — with regard to the liberal co-owner’s political “enemy,” a representative of the Trump administration. – READ MORE

