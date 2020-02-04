Photo Shows How Bernie’s Campaign Tries To Downplay To Voters That He’s Socialist

An alleged campaign script that Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign is deploying in Iowa seeks to downplay voters’ concern over the fact that Sanders is a socialist by suggesting to voters that they really don’t know what “socialism” means.

The alleged call/canvass script posted in the Sanders campaign office reads:

CONCERN: “Bernie is a socialist, and that’s scary to me.”

AFFIRM: “I get that! Labels can be intimidating, those unfamiliar to us.”

ANSWER: “The truth is, what Bernie stands for is social equality. He wants to ensure equal opportunity for all, not just those on the top. That means a healthcare system, school system, and a that’s reliable, accessible, and effective. That’s what he means by ‘socialism.’”

REDIRECT: “In what ways is your life impacted by the current system/government?”

Bernie call/canvass script on the wall in one of his Des Moines offices. CONCERN: “Bernie is a socialist and that’s scary to me.” pic.twitter.com/jKmpH31QlC — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 31, 2020

