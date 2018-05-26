Photo of the day: Sarah Huckabee Sanders lays a glove on Sylvester Stallone, BIGLY

“It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward,” -Rocky Balboa

Thank you @TheSlyStallone!!! pic.twitter.com/pzhJJzQ36g — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 25, 2018

Sylvester Stallone was at the White House Thursday to witness the posthumous pardoning of the first black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson, who had been convicted of transporting a white woman across state lines for immoral purposes in 1931. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1