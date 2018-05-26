Entertainment Politics
Photo of the day: Sarah Huckabee Sanders lays a glove on Sylvester Stallone, BIGLY
“It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward,” -Rocky Balboa
Thank you @TheSlyStallone!!! pic.twitter.com/pzhJJzQ36g
— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 25, 2018
Sylvester Stallone was at the White House Thursday to witness the posthumous pardoning of the first black heavyweight boxing champion, Jack Johnson, who had been convicted of transporting a white woman across state lines for immoral purposes in 1931. – READ MORE
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sylvester Stallone had some fun clowning around at the White House Thursday.
