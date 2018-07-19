Photo Of Smiling Chuck Schumer Eating Doughnuts With Vladimir Putin Breaks Internet

The Senate’s Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, ramped up to Defcon 1 after President Trump met with Vladimir Putin.

“I’m from Brooklyn,” the New York Democart said on the Senate floor on Tuesday. “We learned one thing there, if we learned anything: when there’s a bully around, as Putin is, you show strength. But President Trump showed abject weakness. You know what that means? The bully will continue to take advantage of him. If President Trump was such an easy mark in Helsinki, President Putin will realize he’s an easy mark elsewhere.”

Yes, Schumer — had he been the one meeting with the Russian president and former KGB agent — would have been tougher.

In New York 2003 Schumer & Putin sharing a Krispy Kreme doughnut & coffee as Russia's Lukoil oil company first New York gas station opens. pic.twitter.com/zCj8XrWPiM — kathy (@stankm) July 18, 2018

The Doughnut Hole in Schumer’s Hard Line Against Putin: In 2003, Schumer welcomed Putin to New York City as Russian oil company Lukoil opened a gas station in Manhattan.https://t.co/d9EPoYNPxb — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) July 18, 2018

The Deep State claims Putin has bought Trump and I bet it cost a bundle. However, it appears that he picked up Chuck Schumer for a cup of coffee and a doughnut. 😂 — Sam Barrett (@exsailor62) July 17, 2018

Don't forget that Chuck Schumer ONLY got a doughnut and coffee from Putin

which explain his behavior today pic.twitter.com/mNhVDBDrnG — Like, With a Cloth? (@JasonNdt3) July 16, 2018

Which makes it hilarious that a photo of Schumer smiling and eating doughnuts with Putin has re-emerged.- READ MORE

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is demanding Republicans convene a public hearing on any deal made between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin at their recent summit in Helsinki.

“Our Republican colleagues need to join us in demanding testimony from the president’s national security team that was in Helsinki and we need to do that immediately … to assess what President Trump might have committed to President Putin in secret,” Schumer said Tuesday on the Senate floor.

“You can’t assume anything — but that as weak as he was in public before President Putin, he was even worse in private,” Schumer added of Trump. “Why else did he not want anyone else in the room?”

A spokesman for Schumer later said the senator wants Republicans to convene a public hearing and not a closed-door briefing, which typically involves all senators. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1