Photo Emerges Of Georgia’s Dem Governor Nominee Burning State Flag

A photo emerged on Monday night that showed Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s Democratic candidate for governor, burning the state’s flag during a protest at Georgia’s Capitol in 1992 while she was a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta.

“Ms. Abrams’s role in the protest, which took place around the end of her freshman year at Spelman College in Atlanta, has begun to emerge on social media on the eve of her first debate Tuesday with her Republican opponent, Secretary of State Brian Kemp,” The New York Times reported. “Mr. Kemp and his allies have sought to portray her as ‘too extreme for Georgia.'”

The photo of Abrams burning Georgia’s state flag “appeared in an article in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in June 1992” and showed Abrams “standing with students burning the Georgia state flag at the state Capitol.”

Abrams' campaign released a statement on Monday addressing her flag burning, noting that Georgia's flag at the time partially incorporated the Confederate battle flag.